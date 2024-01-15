Salvador Nasralla resigns as presidential appointee

(TagstoTranslate) Trending TVC(T)Salvador Nasralla

Salvador Nasralla, president of the Salvadoran Party of Honduras (PSH) and presidential candidate elected in coalition with Libertad y Refundación (Libre), announced this Monday his resignation from office after two years and two months.

The engineer and television presenter told the media upon arriving at the Presidential Palace that his resignation would be presented to President Xiomara Castro and later to the National Congress.

In that sense, he urged CN delegates to accept his resignation as presidential appointee, which requires at least a vote in his favor.

Furthermore, Salvador Nasralla revealed that after his resignation he will also seek presidential candidacy for the 2025 elections.

Thus, this will be the third time that, so far, a presidential appointee wants to head the executive branch, as he was a candidate for the Anti-Corruption Party (PAC) in 2013 and independently in 2017. Electoral alliance with Libre.

In 2021 he ran as a presidential candidate, but in October of that year, a month before the election, he joined a coalition with Xiomara Castro, the current President of Honduras, to be appointed presidential candidate.

