(TagstoTranslate) Trending TVC(T)Salvador Nasralla
Salvador Nasralla resigns as presidential appointee
Admin
48 mins ago
News
54 Views
In 2021 he ran as a presidential candidate, but in October of that year, a month before the election, he joined a coalition with Xiomara Castro, the current President of Honduras, to be appointed presidential candidate.
According to former health undersecretary, emergency should be declared due to dengue
(TagstoTranslate) Trending TVC(T)Salvador Nasralla
Source link
Thus, this will be the third time that, so far, a presidential appointee wants to head the executive branch, as he was a candidate for the Anti-Corruption Party (PAC) in 2013 and independently in 2017. Electoral alliance with Libre.
In 2021 he ran as a presidential candidate, but in October of that year, a month before the election, he joined a coalition with Xiomara Castro, the current President of Honduras, to be appointed presidential candidate.
According to former health undersecretary, emergency should be declared due to dengue
Source link
Furthermore, Salvador Nasralla revealed that after his resignation he will also seek presidential candidacy for the 2025 elections.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gu2gKGJ8A8Q
Thus, this will be the third time that, so far, a presidential appointee wants to head the executive branch, as he was a candidate for the Anti-Corruption Party (PAC) in 2013 and independently in 2017. Electoral alliance with Libre.
In 2021 he ran as a presidential candidate, but in October of that year, a month before the election, he joined a coalition with Xiomara Castro, the current President of Honduras, to be appointed presidential candidate.
According to former health undersecretary, emergency should be declared due to dengue