Heeled ballerinas: we swear by this shoe trend in 2024

Variations around the ballerina are innumerable and continue to flourish on catwalks around the world. If the pointed-toe model is one of the most desirable models of this season, another version is making waves on the web: it is the heeled ballerina, which has been particularly popular hailey bieber,

Heeled ballerina, key silhouette of 2024

More than ever in 2023, fashion trends compete for first place on stage trends most popular, and balletcore Can claim to be in the top 3. Fashion and dance have maintained a special relationship since the 1830s thanks to the first great Romantic ballerina, Italian dancer and choreographer. marie taglioni, A century later, balletcore Like many major houses have come back thanks to simone rocha, molly goddardOr Miu Miu,

Prada autumn-winter 2023-2024 Balmain Spring-Summer 2024

Long considered obsolete, ballerinas are making a comeback in 2023 with trendy girls leading the charge hailey bieber, Recently, the young woman confirmed this return by choosing a strappy model with small heels on the streets of New York. She paired these shoes with one of her outfits school girl Signature, made of a V-neck knitted sweater, a micro-skirt Lado BokuchavaA maxi burgundy wool coat, and a matching XXL bag.

How to embrace the heel ballerina trend?

Miu Miu – Satin Pumps Repetto – Camille Ballerinas

MM6 Maison Margiela – Ballerinas Prada – Brushed Leather Pumps

Also read on Vogue.fr:

The ultimate guide to men’s fashion trends for fall-winter 2023-2024

Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2023-2024: What about body diversity on the catwalk?

What are the star colors of autumn-winter 2023-2024?