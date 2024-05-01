Transfers 2024: Toluca does not want to buy Alexis Vega

Shivaj is in full preparation for mx league finale 2024 And they are waiting for the arrival of large numbers of reinforcements. On the other hand, an expected output is alexis vega To a Mexican club. In turn, from Toluca he defined his position with the former player.

There has been a lot of discussion over the past few weeks about the future of the Rojiblanco winger as it is well known that he has no future. Guadalajara, This is why he was close to achievement blue CrossBut the talks were ended due to non-acceptance of the clauses imposed by Machine,

On the other hand, Mohd. Chivas’ first friendly and Fernando Gago None of the teams they faced used footballers atlético la paz, In this way, it is clear that he will have to go in this transfer market because he will not have playing minutes.

Also talked about the imminent arrival of cad cowell for the team, alexis vega Look for accommodation in another team. One of the interested parties that came forward was Toluca, but as the hours passed it became clear that the scarlet team would have defined its future.

Alexis Vega defined her future.

Toluca’s sporting director was consulted at a press conference this afternoon about the possible return of Leo Fernandez and the Rojiblanco winger. “There is nothing between these two” The manager commented, The Red Devils also closed the door for the Holy Herd attacker, In this way, the Guadalajara element could remain without minutes for the next few months.

Cade Cowell excites the entire Chivas

Yesterday Rodrigo Camacho announced on his social networks that Chivas is after United States National Team player Cade Cowell. “Guadalajara is negotiating the arrival of Cade Kovel starting in 2024. The Mexican-American is one of Fernando Hierro’s main options for Chivas in this market. “Negotiations have been going on for several days,” informed of.

On the other hand, after the news was announced, the football player showed up with a Mexican passport. In this way, everything indicates that his arrival in Verde Vale is about to end.