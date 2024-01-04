Homemade desserts: Classic vanilla flan, prepare it without lactose, sugar or oven

people are intolerant lactose And who likes to finish Sugar, surely they have problems when it comes to enjoying delicious sweets, since it is difficult to find alternatives that do not contain these ingredients. However, stop limiting yourself and enjoy a bite of flavor, delicious, from time to time. Classic Vanilla Custard Making it from home can be the solution.
It is worth noting that goat cheese has been used in this recipe, but you should choose one that does not contain goat cheese. lactoseBuy one that is labeled as free of this type of substance, but if you can’t find it, remove it to get the expected results.
Find simple recipes to prepare delicious dishes Vanilla Flan, without lactose, no sugar And you won’t need to cook OvenSo there are no excuses to make this delicious homemade dessert, take note of the six ingredients you need and the step by step.
Material
- 180 grams fresh lactose-free goat cheese
- 250 ml unsweetened oat or coconut milk
- 1 teaspoon sugar-free vanilla essence
- 5 eggs
- sugar free liquid candy
Preparation
- In a flan bowl, place the caramel so that all the walls are saturated with liquid and set aside.
- Add eggs, vanilla extract, non-dairy milk and cheese to blender glass; Blend for a few seconds until you get a completely homogeneous consistency.
- Pour the mixture into the flan pan, cover with aluminum foil, and cook in a double boiler over medium-low heat for 45 or 50 minutes. To check if it’s ready, you can poke holes in the surface with a toothpick.
- Carefully remove onto a greased plate and let it cool to room temperature. Once it cools down, put it in the refrigerator for two or three hours to get its consistency.
- Enjoy a rich classic vanilla flan.
nutritional information
- Calories: 112kcal
- Carbohydrates: 56 grams
- Cholesterol: 1mg
- Protein: 6 grams
- Sugar: 1 gram
- Fibers: 4g
- Sodium: 0.0002mg
- total fat: 34 g
- saturated fats: 1 gram