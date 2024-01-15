Houston Astros announce return date for Yordan Alvarez

yordan alvarez he already has a return date Houston Astros,

The Cuban hitter was a starter in the match spring training against philadelphia phillies On Friday, March 16. He took second place in the lineup behind mauricio dubon, He was out on his first chance.

While in the box, he was hit by a foul ball on his leg. When his team came into defense to start the second innings, the manager Houston Astros, joe espadatook his place jacob melton,

everything was indicating so yordan alvarez He left the sport due to concussion. However, later information made it clear that it was not about that. Las Tunas slugger retired due to eye allergies. is in the middle stage of spring training, Sword They decided to sit him and give a chance to another player.

Yordan Alvarez already has a return date with the Houston Astros

This Saturday’s Manager Houston Astros He had normal contact with the journalists present in the training camp of West Palm Beach before the game New York Mets, He spoke on various topics including the return of yordan alvarez,

According to the strategist, the idea is for the Cuban to return to the lineup next Sunday. He has now recovered from the allergy so he is ready to continue playing.

26 year old outfielder He has participated in 10 matches so far spring training, He has an offensive line of .360/.429/.520 (AVG/OBP/SLG), the product of nine hits in 25 at bats. As an extra-base hit, he compiled a double and a homerun. Additionally, he has four RBI, seven runs scored, three walks and eight strikeouts.

it is expected that yordan alvarez Be the starting second hitter Houston Astros During the 2024 season big league,