Kaitlyn Dever confirmed as Abby – Just About TV

We talked to you last December about the ongoing rumors regarding Kaitlyn Dever’s casting in Season 2 of the HBO series: the last of us, This information is no longer a rumor, as it has been confirmed that the 27-year-old actress will play the role of Abby in the sequel. show,

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said on this topic: “Our casting process for the second season was the same as the first: we were looking for the best actors who could portray the video game characters to perfection. (…) Nothing matters more than her talent and we are delighted to highlight Caitlyn’s talent as she joins Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family. ,

But who is Abby? the last of us ,

Abby is a major character in the second video game of the last of us, In this second installment she is introduced as a soldier with a radical outlook towards life and is willing to do everything to avenge the people she loves. In the video game, the role of Abby was played by actress Laura Bailey, who also received a wave of hatred on the network. We sure hope Kaitlyn Dever doesn’t get the same ridiculous treatment on the web.

If we don’t yet know exactly when we will be able to see the filming of Season 2, in 2025 show It is expected to debut in Canada soon after being delayed by the Hollywood strike last year.

