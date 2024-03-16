Venezuelan woman reveals her feelings at Cúcuta terminal and two drivers fight for her love (video)

A love dispute with a Venezuelan coffee seller led to a physical confrontation between two tourist bus drivers around the Cucuta Transportation Terminal. The feud started when a driver found out that the woman he was in a relationship with was cheating on him with another driver.

By Daniel Esteban Reyes Espinosa | infobae

The dispute, arising out of jealousy and betrayal, immediately attracted the attention of passersby and travelers present in the area. According to witnesses, the situation quickly escalated from an exchange of words to a fight, leading to a commotion at the Cúcuta Terminal, a major hub for local and international transportation. This controversy highlights not only an incident of violence, but also the interpersonal tensions that arise in the workplace.

Video: @ColombiaOscura /

“Give it louder, brother,” “Serious, serious,” “Give it louder, son of a bitch,” “Don’t get involved, don’t get involved,” “Let’s tear them apart,” are some of the phrases used in the video. can be heard while two men, one in a black shirt and the other in a light blue shirt, struggle and punch each other, while one asks the other: “Who stole this? You from me?” , giving context. The woman who was dating men. Two.

Officers reached the spot to calm the situation and conduct related investigation. Penalties are being considered for both drivers, who may face legal consequences for their actions. The incident has sparked debate about security at transport terminals and the need to establish mechanisms to prevent this type of conflict in the future.

