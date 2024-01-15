How did the conflict between Miley and Petro happen? From the phrase “terrorist murderer” to comparisons with Hitler

(CNN Spanish) — Diplomatic relations between Argentina and Colombia are on the verge of breaking. The government of Gustavo Petro ordered the expulsion of the Argentine diplomatic corps from his country this Wednesday after a new encounter with Javier Meili.



Consistent with his confrontational style, the Argentine President described Petro as a “terrorist killer” in an interview with CNN. This phrase, which might surprise any president, is becoming more common in recent times.

The statement, made in an interview with Andrés Oppenheimer (which can be seen in full this Sunday at 9 p.m. Miami time on CNN en Español), set in motion a relationship that was on the verge of exploding. The Colombian Foreign Ministry issued a harsh statement in which it confirmed the decision to expel the diplomats and said that: “The Argentine President’s expression, in addition to offending the dignity of President Petro, also tarnishes the confidence of our nation Is.”

They also highlight that it is “not the first time that Mr. Miley has insulted the Colombian President”, something that is true, although he does not make it clear that on behalf of Petro towards the Argentine President. There were harsh words too.

The conflict is escalating to unprecedented levels after Argentina wins presidential elections in November 2023. But this had already begun before the Libertarian victory.

In August 2023, Miley said in an interview with Colombia’s RCN that a socialist is “trash, human feces”. To which Petro responded with three words that would offend most people: “That’s what Hitler said.”

This is what Hitler said. https://t.co/AOvXQQvHTr – Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) 29 August 2023

Conflict continued during the campaign and on the day Miley defeated official candidate Sergio Massa in the runoff, Petro mourned the Liberal’s victory. In his X account, he assured that: “The far right has won in Argentina; This is the decision of your society. Tragic for Latin America.”

The far right has won in Argentina; This is the decision of your society. Sad for Latin America and we will see… Neoliberalism no longer has any proposal for society, it cannot answer the current problems of humanity. https://t.co/TCqBPLSkkO – Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) 19 November 2023

Even before the runoff, Petro said that Argentina was choosing between “hope and barbarism” and that Miley “returns us to Pinochet and Videla”, in reference to the two most bloody dictators ever to rule Latin America.

In Argentina, not only the future of its people but also the hope of America is decided. Hope or brutality decides Argentina A Miley that returns us to Pinochet and Videla. Or a wart that can open doors to hope. Don’t have any doubts. You should never vote for vandalism and… – Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) 15 November 2023

Miley was not left behind at all. Once when he was President, whenever he was asked about Petro, unfriendly words came out of his mouth.

In fact, Argentina’s president had already described Petro as a “killer communist” in an interview with Chakra What Happened to What?

The Government of Colombia condemned the statements in an official statement, but without reaching the diplomatic tension of this moment.

The crossing continued and reached its peak on 27 March. The conflict ranged from personal criticism to actions taken by a country’s government. Colombia expelled Argentine diplomats and is awaiting an official response from the Meili government. CNN consulted the State Department and has not yet received a response as to what the response will be. Miley has limited herself to copying countless articles and posts on her X account about his harsh comments against Petro. He also accused the media of not telling the whole story and not publishing statements made against him by the President of Colombia.

Obviously, the multimedia operator ignored the attacks that I have repeatedly received from the relevant characters…

It should be such that they understand that it is right for other leaders to attack me and wrong for me to defend myself…

Just like they do here… https://t.co/r1h90mASMV -Javier Milei (@JMilei) 28 March 2024

There are promised to be more chapters of the conflicted relationship between Miley and Petro, either in interviews such as the one the Argentine gave to CNN or on social networks, where both are very active. Colombia’s diplomatic decision is the strongest evidence that extremist statements by presidents – both left and right – can affect entire countries.