Secret Wars Theory Proves Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch Can’t Die Because She’s the One Putting the MCU Together

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is one of the highlights of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a character with a huge fan following. However, as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessThe character was unceremoniously turned into a villain and killed off as far as the MCU is concerned.

However, a new secret war The theory has surfaced, which could prove that the character is not only alive in the MCU, but it is impossible to kill him, seeing as how the character would have picked up the characteristics of a different character from the comics. This could potentially pave the way for Elizabeth Olsen’s return to the MCU, and also solidify her position as an important character in the story going forward.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff takes over from Molecule Man in the MCU

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff was described as a nexus being, similar to the Molecule Man in the comics. We’ve also seen that in every alternate universe we’ve seen in the MCU, there’s been a Scarlet Witch. Tea secret war The theory we’re mentioning here essentially states that Wanda is going to be the MCU slot-in for the Molecule Man, who is essential to maintaining the universes. If the Molecule Man of a particular universe dies, the entire universe will collapse, something which becomes an active plot point in the 2015 Secret Wars storyline in the comics.

Given how powerful Wanda is, the character may be in some kind of magically induced suspended animation rather than dead, given that the character would likely be afraid to use her powers after seeing the destruction she’s caused. Used to be. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessS. However, this character could be instrumental in defeating Kang, or whichever character takes his place in the upcoming films. This clearly sets up Elizabeth Olsen’s return to the MCU, which fans have been waiting for for a long time.

Killing Wanda could collapse the universe she exists in, leaving the Illuminati in a Catch 22 situation

If Wanda really is the lynchpin that holds together whatever universe we’re in, then the Illuminati of Earth 838 might not be so eager to harm their universe’s Wanda. Given that the Wanda who defeated the Illuminati was from Earth in 199999, the Illuminati may invade and try to kill her with renewed vigor, in hopes of saving the multiverse.

The Illuminati have made it clear that they will prioritize their reality above everything else, and this could mean that they could invade Earth in 199999 without hesitation against killing Wanda for the safety of their universe , which could put them face to face with the Avengers. This could lead to a new team of heroes forming the new core team of Avengers that will lead the next few phases of the MCU.