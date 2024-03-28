Rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit to play for Chiefs, sources say

The Welshman played on the offensive side of the ball and was initially considered on special teams

kansas city chiefs They agreed with the European rugby star louis rees,ZammitAnother aggressive threat was made to the team, a source confirmed.

Chiefs They think of Reese-Zammit as a running back and maybe a wide receiver. His biggest immediate impact may come on special teams and especially as a return specialist under the league’s new kickoff format. nfl,

Louis Reis-ZammitThe 23-year-old announced in January that he would try to play in nfl, attended business dayl NFL International Player Pathway last week and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds. Rees-Zammit, who is from Wales, visited several teams before agreeing contract terms Chiefs,

For the first time this season, each team has made a practice squad spot available exclusively for an international player. Teams can promote a player from the international practice squad to the active roster a maximum of three times during the season, increasing players’ development opportunities and playing time.

Teams also receive roster exemptions during training camp for one eligible international player.

News of the Reis-Zammit agreement with Chiefs Was first reported by Bleacher Report.