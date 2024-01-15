What is a low sodium diet to reduce resistant hypertension when blood pressure does not go down? Health magazine

When high blood pressure is difficult to reduce despite medications, it is considered resistant hypertension. According to Go Red for Women, this condition requires testing for possible secondary conditions, but is usually treated with medication and lifestyle changes, such as a balanced diet.

Low-sodium diet to reduce resistant hypertension

Sodium intake is necessary to maintain a healthy body, but only in moderate amounts. Photo: Freepik

To help the body maintain healthy blood pressure, it is important to start a diet low in sodium, an element that is found naturally or added to almost all foods.

According to My Health Finder, a US information service, this is because excessive sodium intake can increase blood pressure, so it is important to limit your intake. In this sense, the best foods to include in this type of diet are the following:

Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Frozen and canned without butter or added sauces and with or without sodium.

natural grains Or derivative and integral products such as bread, all contain small amounts of salt (sodium chloride).

seasoning without salt To add spice to food such as herbs, chopped vegetables, ginger, garlic or lemon juice.

dairy products Skim or low-fat, lactose-free dairy products, or enriched soy alternatives.

lean meat Eat fresh or frozen poultry, fish and seafood instead of processed ones, which often contain more sodium.

natural beans ,

dressing or oil Such as unsalted margarine, vegetable oils, low-sodium dressings and sauces.

On the other hand, the UNC Kidney Center remembers that it is always ideal to look at the product label to know the amount of sodium and to have better control over your daily consumption, which should not exceed 2,300 mg.

