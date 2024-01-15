How many goals do you need to reach 1000? Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Al-Nassr’s win against Al-Shabab

2024-02-25



Cristiano Ronaldo and al Nasr They won 3–2 on their visit to Al-youth league date for 21st Saudi Arab, The 39-year-old Portuguese striker featured in Al Nassr’s victory. Cristiano scored 1–0 from the penalty spot on 21 minutes and took his tally to 22 goals in the ongoing Arabian tournament.

Liverpool beat Chelsea and win the Carabao Cup with Van Dijk’s brilliant goal in extra time

How many are they missing for 1000 goals?

Ronaldo reached the 877th score of his career this Sunday and is 123 goals away from reaching 1000. Something that is only a question of time! Likewise, he reached his 750th club goal. Even at the age of 39, Cristiano Ronaldo is still performing brilliantly in each of his games with Al Nassr.

Chronicle el al nassar Subdued by the local team and in the last play of the first half (45’+8), Yannick Carrascoformer player of atlético de madridScored the equalizing goal from the penalty spot. Ideal pairing at the beginning of the supplement ronaldo, Talisca, to make it 2-1 at 46′. However, the locals equalized with a goal in the 67th minute carlos jr,

Spanish League Live: VAR is in and cancels out Real Madrid’s goal against Sevilla!