How many millions will the United States make from the potential sale of Jonathan Rodriguez to MLS?

The Eagles will be losing one of their strongest cards in attack due to the experience and scoring quota he brings.

Aguilas del América would be close to losing Jonathan El Cabecita Rodríguez, who would leave the team due to disagreements with the minutes he received. Although, upon his arrival he was the undisputed starter under the command of Tano Ortiz, his position is currently one of the most competitive in the team.

And achieved by the arrival of Chicot Calderón in the Azulcrema team, Andre Jardin has more than four footballer options in that area. They are Brian Rodriguez, Jonathan Rodriguez, Julian Quinones, Salvador Reyes and Mauro Lainez.

There’s no doubt that the team has a way to cover for his absence, though. The Eagles may have lost one of the players with the best goal average Tall and a player capable of playing in more than one position, whether as a winger or as a lone striker.

According to the information revealed from the records cabecita rodriguez His departure from the team will have already been agreed upon, and the only thing missing would be agreement between the clubs to make it official. He made the strong comment that the Uruguayan would go to an MLS team. However, his name has not been revealed yet.

How much will the US make from the sale of Cabecita Rodriguez to MLS?

The Uruguay international would currently cost 4 million euros, this is according to the Transfermarkt site. However, by moving to MLS, Águilas could certainly command a higher figure for the Uruguayan’s services.

This is why Jonathan Rodriguez would like to leave America

Although he is one of Andre Jardin’s regular players, The fact of not being a starter in America would be the main reason why he would want to leave the club. This considering that one of his objectives is to be called up to the Copa America 2024 Marcelo Bielsa.