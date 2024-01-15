How serious is it? This is the health issue of coach Primitivo Maradiaga; Lobos UPNFM who will decide

2024-03-04



Ramon ‘Primitivo’ Maradiaga He was not afraid of the challenge and became its leader upnfm wolves Replaced 10 October 2023 hector castellon Health problems kept him off the bench. The University Club is out of luck, as the same issue was to affect Coach Maradiaga months later… but we are unable to make it past the deadline.

Concern at UPN: ‘Primitivo’ Maradiaga did not travel with the team to Choluteca after being hospitalized

He ‘primi‘He took the reins of the university team from matchday 12 of the Apertura tournament, the team was not so fierce and uncomfortable for its rivals as in years past. The experienced hand of Vale, a native of Amapala, did not prevent them from being relegated from the league and finishing last in the cumulative standings. By 2024, the objective for Koch was clear: Save the category; And that’s why it gave him time to find a place in the team with which he would be competing throughout the tournament. ending With a base that blends youth and experience. However, the results were not changing and both of them are in last place in the standings and in the current tournament they have a balance of one game won, two tied and five lost. That’s why Maradiaga He talked to his pupils last week to change the chip and retrieve the victorious memory, the atmosphere had improved and the unexpected happened in training on Sunday before leaving for Choluteca to face this Monday’s duel against Genesis .

The 69-year-old coach was giving the team list for the match and suddenly he started feeling dizzy, looking at his condition it was clear that he was not well. Team doctors helped him with first aid, but his condition did not improve and he was taken to a private clinic in Tegucigalpa. At the hospital they managed to stabilize him after several medical procedures, but interestingly Ramon Enrique He had never experienced such a scare, so he will remain hospitalized until Tuesday and undergo a series of tests to determine the origin of his fall.

