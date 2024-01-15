How to stop WhatsApp from filling your mobile gallery with irrelevant images and videos





Despite the increase in capacity over the years, storage space has always been a problem in mobile phones. One reason for its easy selling is that it is the most used messaging app in the world. WhatsApp, the application of Target Facilitating communication between users for over 15 years, among other methods Share messages, photos, videos and other multimedia filesCurrently the maximum size limit is 2 GB. However, one drawback that many people face How does WhatsApp integrate this function with mobile operating systems,

by larazon.es

Whenever you receive an image, video or document through WhatsApp, It is automatically downloaded and displayed in the corresponding folder in your device’s gallery., This usually results in the accumulation Unwanted, duplicate or irrelevant filesWhich makes it difficult to find important files amidst the clutter.

The specific features of the app themselves don’t help. sending of Memes and other files With no greater purpose than communicating something at a given time, this is an everyday occurrence and contributes to WhatsApp becoming a problem for mobile storage space.

To avoid this the user can Disable automatic file upload, something we explain how to do here. This way, one can be downloaded to your device you have to press it first, This reduces, but does not solve, the problem that every file we browsed automatically goes to the gallery.

WhatsApp has a solution to this problem, but it It is only available on AndroidThis is not the case in the iOS version. The application allows you to disable this operation and so that the files do not end up in the gallery. This does not mean that they are not stored, but they will remain Available only on WhatsAppIn the chat they’re a part of, and in the mobile gallery It will not contain content that once you have seen it, you will have to save it there.,

To stop files received by WhatsApp from appearing in your gallery, follow these steps:

opens WhatsApp and tap the icon 3 vertical points,

choose Adjustment And then chat,

Disable option media file visibility,

Please note that changing this setting only affects new media files that are downloaded after you turn the feature on or off Does not apply to older files, You can also disable this option if you want in specific chat And not for the entire application:

open one to talk individual or group.

tap icon 3 vertical points,

choose view contact one of two group information, An alternative route is to tap the contact name or group topic.

click on media file visibilityafter that No and in Ok,