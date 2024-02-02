How to use Shazam to identify songs with headphones on

Shazam now allows music recognition through headphones from apps like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. (Shazam) Europa Press

Shazam, the popular application that includes a service that allows song identification, has included a function that allows users to search for songs directly from their headphones, whether wired or Bluetooth.

This device, Compatible for Android operating system and both devices iOSSeeks to facilitate the way people interact with music in their immediate surroundings, while expanding the capabilities of the app’s recognition software.

Besides, The recent 17.3 update works on platforms like Instagram, TikTok. Instagram and youtube Without disrupting the listening experience.

This new feature is available for both iOS and Android. (pictorial image infobae)

He The process of finding a song with headphones is very simpleFor this it is only necessary:

– Open the Shazam app.

, Press the S button and open one of the applications Which integrates music to start recognizing the song playing at the same time through the headphones.

– To do this, touch headphones icon in Shazam so that the application knows they are being used at that exact moment.

– After a few seconds, User will get detailed information about the song and its artist,

This facility is also available in iOS Control Panel or notification bar of Android so that access is more direct.

The functionality of this update is simple and seeks to improve the user experience when interacting with music on different platforms. (Shazam)

In case of failure, This may mean that the app is not one of those that can be used to determine the name of the song or artist, or that you do not have the latest version of the platform.

If problems persist during the identification process, The company recommends visiting its support page To resolve queries and get help.

While once the song information has been collected, These can be found in Shazam in the Library tab and then in Shazam,

By activating Shazam and using any compatible application, the theme song can be recognized directly through the headphones. (Shazam) Europa Press

Although the functionality of this update is simple and tries to improve the user experience when interacting with music on different platforms, Compatibility has been confirmed only with specific applications,

For now, the developers indicate that It may soon work with more platforms Music reproduction, thus expanding the possibilities of use.

weekly, Shazam tops most-listened lists by dozens of consumers, And the top most “embarrassing” songs are:

1.- Teddy Swim – Lose Control

2.- Yame – Baken – A Colors Show

3.- Zerb and Sophia Nzou – Mwaki

4.- Jack Harlow – Lovin’ On Me

5.- Tate McRae – Greedy

6.- Kenya Grace – The Stranger

7.- Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Murder on the Dancefloor

8.- JID – Surround Sound (Featuring 21 Savage & Baby Tate)

9.- Іцык Цыпер – Дымок (feat. игорь Цыба)

10.- Tyla – Water

If a song is correctly identified, Shazam will send a notification to the user, and it will automatically be saved to the Library section. (pictorial image infobae)

Let’s remember that Shazam is one of the most successful applications of its type Song recognition service since 2002Dial “2580” and place the telephone equipment as close as possible to the sound source.

In 2008 it was one of the first applications Available for Apple App StoreOver time it can also be downloaded from the Google Play Store for tablets, cell phones and smart watches.

Currently it has about one billion users and Provides millions of results And it also has Google’s extension for PC.