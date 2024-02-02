Panama beats Curacao in Caribbean Series

the set of panama started this friday miami caribbean series 2024, Chiriquí FederalRepresenting the Canaleros, faced his counterpart Curacao In this Ion Depot Park And he won 7×3.

box score

Curacao secured their first win of the tournament on the opening day after their own defeat Mexico 6×5. For their second meeting they sat on the throwing circle Juan Carlos Sulbaran, Meanwhile, Panama remained dependent on Harold Arauz,

The first runs of the challenge in the Caribbean Series were scored by Panama in the third innings. In that inning he combined for a pair of hits on an error by Curaçao to take the lead on the scoreboard. ivan herrera He was responsible for the first score of the game.

You may be interested in: Breaking News: Felix Isasi dies in Cuba at the age of 78

Similarly, Curaçao’s response came in the conclusion of the fourth inning. Experienced in that innings Vladimir Balentyan He hit it to right field and tied his team’s second match of the Caribbean Series.

Panama takes control of game against Curacao in Miami 2024 Caribbean Series

Although the first half of the challenge was even and with the pitchers dominating, Federal de Chiriquí asserted himself against rival relievers and took control of the game. Panama scored one run in the fifth, three runs in the sixth, another run in the seventh and reached seven runs with a run scored in the eighth inning.

Curaçao, on the other hand, came close on the scoreboard during the close of the sixth inning. Once again it was Ballantyne who stood up for the artists. The veteran added his second home run with a fly ball that went over the fence between left and center field.

In the match, the local team (Curaçao) faced its last offensive opportunity with the score 7×2. On that occasion he attended jerickson proffer And jonathan shooptwo players with experience mlb To create the third race of the game. Efforts to equalize the score remained futile.

The victory in this clash was registered in the record Ronald Ramirez, who worked one and two-thirds innings as a reliever, allowing only one hit. Meanwhile, the blow went to the account of opener Juan Carlos Sulbaran.

For Panama, Iván Herrera, the third man in the offensive order, had three hits in four at-bats, including a home run. Furthermore, he scored three of the seven runs scored by the team in the challenge.