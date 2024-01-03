How to watch asteroids and comets hurtle toward Earth in real time

Asteroid Eye is a real-time 3D visualization tool created by NASA that allows users to locate asteroids, comets, and spacecraft orbiting near Earth.

this is a Application Web accessible from mobile devices and computersWhich does not require any download and provides a comfortable and simple interface to the public.

Besides, This platform uses scientific data updated twice a day to display in real time The trajectories and information about these objects, the number of which is constantly increasing, so there are always new discoveries being added that can be discovered.

It is important to shed light on that Thousands of near-Earth objects (NEOs) are detected every year.Those follow orbits passing through the inner solar system and are carefully tracked by NASA-funded astronomers in case one could pose a threat of impact to our planet.

With NASA’s Eye on Asteroids, it is possible to observe all known near-Earth asteroids and comets as they orbit the Sun. (NASA)

This web application Shows the motion of each known NEO And to use it you need:

Enter page: eyes.nasa.gov/apps/asteroids/#/home

Using the slider at the bottom of the screen, You can travel fast back and forth in time To see the orbital motion of any NEO.

To find a specific item, Enter your name on the magnifying glass icon Which is located in the upper left corner.

Too It is possible to filter the search to see only comets Asteroids or potential threats.

While there is an option to learn a little more about Near-Earth objects.

In addition to providing detailed information about these items, This platform allows users to view the trajectories of various space missionsSuch as NASA’s OSIRIS-REx and the Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART) mission, a planetary defense demonstration that will impact the asteroid Dimorphos in 2022.

Updated twice daily with the latest tracking data, the web-based application will automatically add new NEO discoveries. (pot)

This tool not only seeks to educate the public about the nature and activity of NEOs, but also highlights the perception of danger Which is often associated with these objects.

Jason Craig of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) He stressed that the goal is to make the discovery of these objects accessible to the general public.Providing concrete information on the importance of monitoring bodies that may pose a threat to Earth.

Also keep an eye on asteroids It has been developed in collaboration with NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office And JPL’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies is collecting data from the Solar System Dynamics Database, which is critical for real-time monitoring of these objects.

This project not only emphasizes the importance of space monitoring, but also highlights the role of space missions To enhance our understanding of the nearby universe.

This object the size of the Empire State Building will pass close to the Earth, although according to NASA, there is no danger of colliding with it. (pot)

Asteroid tracking visualizations receive frequent updates And as soon as a new object is discovered and its orbit calculated, it is added to the application.

This is the case of asteroid 2008 OS7, which has a diameter similar to the size of the Empire State BuildingEver since it became known that it is approaching the Earth, millions of people have become intensely interested. And thanks to the platform, it is possible to know its size, the necessary data and the trajectory of its orbit.

Which confirms NASA’s prediction, Due to which it has been ensured that there is no danger of colliding with the Earth.,

This celestial body, currently included in the list of potentially dangerous objects, will become distance of 2.8 million kilometers Of our planet.