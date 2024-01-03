6 habits to combat collagen loss, according to experts

Charlotte Wells

6 habits to prevent collagen loss

Nature rules, but only partially. Although it is true, as Dr. Mira points out, that the ability to produce collagen is not as strong as it was at age 30. menopause -In this case it will always decrease-, “Age is not the only factor determining the rate.” production and/or loss of collagen, That’s when good habits come in handy:

1. Reduce sun exposure and use SPF daily

“Ultraviolet radiation affectscollagen production in the skin, due to the oxidation produced by UV rays, favors the rapid destruction of collagen and the reduction of its production. It is necessary to use it adequate photoprotection”says the experts at Clinica Mira + Quito.

2. Green Tea and Ginger Infusion

This is one of the expert recommendations of beauty conceptwhich emphasizes that daily water consumption and of injection In general it is necessary to increase the skin’s native hyaluronic acid. In fact, he enthusiastically recommends antioxidant and anti-inflammatory infusions such as green tea And this Ginger, “An example of its benefits are Asian patients who combine a diet rich in phytoestrogens derived from soy with rigorous use of sun protection and the benefits of these extracts.”

3. Foods rich in collagen

You can find collagen in many foods:

Meat (chicken, turkey, pork). fish Like tuna and salmon. dairy, crazy, full of foods vitamin C (tomatoes, strawberries, oranges, peppers, etc.) to help with collagen production

4. Reduce fat and sugar intake

And processed foods. ,They affect the production of collagen and elastin Because of its low quality protein,” explains Meera.

5. Avoid lack of hydration

And that means not only doing this through cosmetic products, but also promoting body hydration — “Our cells need water to regenerate and eliminate toxins,” says Dr. Meera. – And damp Through humidifiers, especially in dry climates.

6. Avoid consumption of tobacco and alcohol

This is obvious, but it is worth remembering how they negatively affect the skin, deforming collagen fibers, affecting excess fluid in the body And for oxygenation and nutrition of cells.

Article originally published in Vogue Spain, vogue.es.