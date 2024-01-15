Igor Lichnovsky accused of religious discrimination at Cruz Azul

chile defender Igor Lichnovsky He is currently one of the references in the team of America and a key part of Águilas’s eventual Liga MX title, but he had one stage before reaching the Copa club blue CrossHis team’s next opponent in the Young Classic this Saturday.

Lichnowski played with La Máquina for a few years, but not everything was good at La Noria for the Andean player, as he revealed during a recent interview. heartbeat podcast that they faced discrimination in the celestial campus because of their Religious Belief,

It is noteworthy that South American football players practice ChristianityBut this did not sit well with some elements of the cement organization, who were troubled by the issue as they interpreted this belief as weakness on the part of the player.

“My religion started making noise, since I invited people to my house and directly told them that I wanted to tell them about the Bible. In the club where I was (Cruz Azul), comments started : ‘We don’t do like what Igor does, because there is a perception in football that this type of footballer is weak and I wasn’t.’

Lichnowski said he learned about the condition during a barbecue santiago jimenezCurrent Feyenoord striker, but who was part of it at the time blue CrossBecause it showed him that other colleagues did not view the situation well.

Lichnowski was not afraid of religious discrimination in Cruz Azul

It is worth mentioning that Lichnowski Made it clear that only a few members were there, not all Machine people who felt uncomfortable with themselves ReligionBut despite this he did not stop his practice and continued the subject in the same manner.

igor was active blue Cross From 2018 to 2020, when he decided to leave the Capitals team to play Saudi Pro League With Al Shabaab. He will return in 2022 Liga MX With Tigres, who let the defender leave the last tournament to join Azulcremas, where he won the prestigious ’14’.