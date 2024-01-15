Illegal weapons warehouse of “The FARC” raided in Santurce

Agents of Drugs, Narcotics, Vice Control and Illegal Weapons Bureau raided The residence is used as a warehouse for weapons, magazines and ammunition of the criminal organization Revolutionary Armed Forces of CanteraIs known FARC.

the alleged warehouse was Located in La Esperanza street in Barrio Obrero in Santurce, They arrested him at home Roberto Crispin Padilla, 61 years old and born in the Dominican RepublicWho is accused of being a gang member.

Agents seized six rifles, three Glock pistols and one revolver, 31 magazines, 241 rounds of ammunition for rifles, 352 rounds of ammunition for various firearms, a bulletproof vest, and materials and equipment for processing controlled substances.

Bureau director Lieutenant Colonel Wilson Lebron Otano reported that the detainee had no criminal record and had worked as a warehouse custodian within the organization.

Bulletproof vests, dozens of magazines and hundreds of mini-munitions were stored in an arms warehouse in Barrio Obrero, Santurce. , supplied to the police ,

“Within the organization he was in charge of the logistics of supplying firearms to the members of this organization and from there supplied the weapons in quantity, ammunition, magazines… Well, we understand that he is not a gunsmith. , because according to the investigation we knew that we were sent not to a gunman, but to the person who was in charge of this material. As soon as the agents came in, they started looking at weapons,” LeBron Otano said.

FARC An organization that connects to the Dominican Republic in various ways through the transfer of controlled substances through the Caribbean Bridge. In this case, Puerto Rico serves as a transshipment zone for the United States.,

The Department of Homeland Security Office of Investigations (HSI) was evaluating whether to assume jurisdiction over this investigation.

FARCwhich originated in Villa Palmeras, Santurce, has had a large expansion and despite numerous interventions from state and federal agencies, the organization’s leadership They still continue to arrest members of the powerful group who are held responsible for the disappearances of their victims by throwing their corpses as food for crocodiles.,

The planning of the raid was led by the Superintendent of Special Operations and the Metropolitan Drug Division in collaboration with the Bayamon Municipal Police and its SWAT team.