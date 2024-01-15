The personal data you provide will be processed by the Illustrious Official College of Physicians of Madrid (ICOMEM), in order to manage your request, complying with the laws of professional associations as well as the ICOMEM statutes, to carry out various activities To facilitate its management. Done by ICOMEM.

Your data is processed to receive periodic informational communications by electronic means, if you wish, in addition to the correspondence legally sent by the College to keep you informed about general activities and services of interest to members. Will go. or by traditional means, professional, training, cultural, health care, economic, social security or of a similar nature, which in ICOMEM’s opinion may be of interest to you, by explicitly authorizing the processing of your data for this purpose.

Similarly, we inform you that your professional data (for example, membership number, date of incorporation, professional practice status, landline or mobile phone, professional address, email, all of which are of a professional nature), as well as, where if applicable, working hours or consultations) will be included in the census of members or in the collegiate guide, which, where appropriate, was published on paper and/or electronically through the website www.icomem.es.

The legal basis for the processing of personal data will depend on the personal data involved and the processing activity in question. Thus, we may process your personal information on the basis of: i) in the public interest or in the fulfillment of a mission carried out in the exercise of public powers conferred on the person responsible for the treatment (professional regulation and ethical control); ii) consent of the referee; iii) the satisfaction of the legitimate interests pursued by the data controller; or iv) compliance with a legal obligation (derived from Law 2/1974 on Professional Associations and the Law on Professional Associations of the Community of Madrid).

Your data will be kept for as long as you remain a member and in any case, for as long as we are obliged to keep it in compliance with a legal obligation.

In compliance with the laws of professional associations and collegiate statutes, your personal data may be transferred to the General Council of Official Medical Associations of Spain and other collegiate organizations of a supraprovincial nature and, where appropriate, to other public or private entities. Provision of any service or joint organization of activities of interest to the medical community; Always comply with the requirements established by current legislation.

The management of college fees essentially involves communicating your data with the banking or financial entity with which ICOMEM works so that it can proceed to debit the outstanding amount.

To engage in life insurance and travel assistance that ICOMEM has contracted, including all its members and beneficiaries, your personal data and beneficiaries’ data that you transmit to us will be processed by ICOMEM and those The insurance companies with whom you communicate will be notified. ,At all times, the above policies are contractual. Currently, they are contracted with the following:



for life insurance contract :SVRNE Mutual insurance and reinsurance at fixed premiums, with CIF number V-48083521, and central office at Calle Cardenal Gardocki, 1 – 48008 Bilbao, telephone 94 479 22 00 and fax 94 416 19 55.

This insurance is marketed under the mediation and direction of Ségurglén https://www.seguricomem.esInsurance Brokerage of the Medical College of Madrid SLU (RM of Madrid, volume 36,743, folio 126, sheet M-658,406, CIF-B-87958880. Authorized RDGS and FP number J-3585. MSRP according to RC and bond L26/06).



For travel assistance insurance contract : This insurance is marketed under the mediation and direction of Intermundial XXI, SL Correduria de Seguros (RM de Madrid, HM 180.298, S 8ª, L0, F149, T11.482). CIF-B-81577231. Authorized RDGS&FP nº J- 1541. L26/06 RC and surety as per MSRP). The insurance company, which operates in Spain through underwriting agency MANA UW, White Horse Insurance Ireland DAC is part of Thomas Cook Group PLC, company registered in Ireland number 306045. White Horse Insurance Ireland DAC is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Likewise, your data may be transferred to service providers that ICOMEM uses, such as brokerage services, who always comply with the requirements established by current legislation.

The processing responds to the free and valid acceptance of a legal relationship (subscription) whose development, compliance and control necessarily reflects the relationship of said processing with the files of third parties, to the extent that they are directly involved in the management of the group insurance. Are involved.

Information ICOMEM-Personal Medical Package

Furthermore, we inform you that ICOMEM has negotiated in favor of new doctors registered in Madrid who are going to develop their free practice and, according to the current rules, have the right to choose the following products between RETA and MUTUAL MÉDICA Are:

A free product during the first year with Mutual “Mutual Medica” which includes ILT insurance, travel assistance insurance and some computer support service for the member.

Contact details of Medical Mutual, Fixed Premium Social Security Mutual They are as follows: CIF: V08475766

Postal address: Via Laitana, 31. CP 08003 Barcelona

Telephone: 933197800

Mail: infomutual@mutualmedica.com – DPO: lopd@mutualmedica.com

Liability insurance at a fixed price for the entire MIR period of the Matua PSN.

Contact details of National Health Insurance, PSN, Fixed Premium Mutual Insurance and Reinsurance (hereinafter, PSN) They are as follows: CIF: A-78920105

Address C/Genova, No. 26, 28004 Madrid

Telephone: 902.100.062 and 91.061.67.90.

Mail: información@grupopsn.es – DPD: protecciondedatos@grupopsn.es

If you are interested in either of these products, please check the respective box given belowWhich means that you authorize ICOMEM to process your data for the purpose of managing the relevant policies.

exercise of rights

As the owner of personal data, you can exercise the following rights:



right to withdraw consent To process your personal data for information purposes at any time;

right of access For information about you;

right to rectification of your data, if it turns out to be incorrect or incomplete;

right to erasure When, among other reasons, your data is no longer necessary for the purposes for which it was collected;

right to object to treatment of your data for information purposes;

Right to restrict processing When, in addition to other conditions, rectification or opposition to the processing is requested;

Right to data portability that you have provided in a structured, commonly used and machine-readable format;

To do this, you can send a written request, in which you must state the right you want to exercise, your name and surname, address for notification purposes, as well as a copy of your ID or other valid document that confirms your Identity proves, has to be addressed. To the Data Protection Representative of the Illustrious Official College of Physicians of Madrid, at the postal address C/ Santa Isabel, 51, CP 28012, in Madrid, or at the email address ProteccionDatos@icomem.es.

Likewise, if you believe that the treatment does not comply with the current regulations or you have not been satisfied in the exercise of your rights, you have the right to file a claim with the Spanish Data Protection Agency (www.agpd.es) .