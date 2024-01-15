This is how the currency is trading this Monday, February 19

This behavior has benefited those who receive foreign currency in the form of remittances, those who earn their salaries in dollars and also those who save in that currency, because with the increase they have the opportunity to sell and keep their Colombian When it comes to that, they get extra returns. Pesos back.

For this reason, this type of savings is one of the preferred by many people, who choose to buy currencies and then wait for fluctuations to sell them, as it does not require more time or money in the beginning. Doesn’t happen. Exchange houses become fundamental actors in this process, as they are the preferred establishments to carry out these transactions.

Generally, these establishments set their prices daily and these prices are not set by any official or government institution but are defined based on market fluctuations. On some occasions they may offer better rates than those offered by banks.

If you are going to make transactions in an exchange house, it is important that you take into account the dynamics of these establishments so that you can choose the best price and avoid losing money.

The dollar in the exchange houses: its movement this Monday, February 19 is as follows

If you are going to buy dollars (exchange pesos for dollars) the ideal is to look for the exchange house that offers you the lowest selling price, in which you will have to allocate fewer pesos for each dollar sold. .

On the other hand, if you are going to sell dollars (exchange dollars for pesos), the ideal is to look for the exchange house that has the highest buying price for every dollar they sell you. Will give more pesos.

This February 19, exchange houses are buying dollars at an average of $3,720 and selling them at an average of $3,850. Reference prices are calculated daily by the Dollarhoy.com portal with a sample of exchange houses and these prices may vary depending on the time, the city or the neighborhood where the establishment is located.

If you want to evaluate today’s value of exchange houses across the country, keep these values ​​in mind.

City – Buying Price – Selling Price

Bogota DC: $3,750 – $3,830

$3,750 – $3,830 Medellin: $3,630 – $3,810

$3,630 – $3,810 Callie: $3,730 – $3,870

$3,730 – $3,870 Cartagena: $3,600 – $3,820

$3,600 – $3,820 Cucuta: $4,030 – $4,170

$4,030 – $4,170 Perera: $3,720 – $3,850



On the other hand, if you want to evaluate what the prices are per exchange establishment, take into account these values:

Vancouver Changes: Buy: $3,760 – Sell: $3,790

Buy: $3,760 – Sell: $3,790 Capital Change: Buy: $3,740 – Sell: $3,800

Buy: $3,740 – Sell: $3,800 Unichange: Buy $3,650 – Sell: $3,810

Buy $3,650 – Sell: $3,810 Change: Buy $3,640 – Sell: $3,800

Buy $3,640 – Sell: $3,800 Change: Buy $3,680 – Sell: $3,820

It is important that you also know the prices of previous days, because if you have dollars, you will have to evaluate when is the best time to sell them. To do this, you can review this price history across exchange houses.

Date – Buying Price – Selling Price

Monday, February 19, 2024: $3,720 – $3,850

$3,720 – $3,850 Sunday, February 18, 2024: $3,720 – $3,850

$3,720 – $3,850 Saturday, February 17, 2024: $3,720 – $3,840

$3,720 – $3,840 Friday, February 16, 2024: $3,720 – $3,840

$3,720 – $3,840 Thursday, February 15, 2024: $3,720 – $3,840

$3,720 – $3,840 Wednesday, February 14, 2024: $3,720 – $3,840.