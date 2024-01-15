International Medical Program for Cuban Professionals – Telemundo Miami (51)

In a sign of solidarity and commitment to global health, the Solidaridad Sin Fronteras organization has presented an ambitious international medical assistance program that promises to revolutionize the way Cuban health professionals provide their services to the world. This unprecedented initiative seeks to end the slavery imposed by the Havana regime and open new horizons for doctors who have decided to follow a different path.

Conceived from the heart of South Florida, the project will involve health professionals of Cuban origin living in the United States who wish to provide their valuable medical services to the regions of Central and Latin America. In this new mobility, their economic remuneration will be far removed from the restrictions imposed by the Castro regime, allowing them to exercise their noble profession with dignity and justice.

Alexey Lopez, an expert in technical medicine and intensive care, explained enthusiastically: “What we’re going to do is make the doctors communicate directly with the health institutions of those countries.” This direct connection promises to have a significant impact on communities in need, providing them access to highly qualified professionals committed to their well-being.

Julio César Alfonso, president of Solidaridad Sin Fronteras, highlighted the importance of this initiative, saying: “We are going to give these countries an option to receive professionals without getting involved in these types of programs that only line the coffers of the Havana regime. Let’s enrich. “. With these words, a new era of medical cooperation opens, free from the constraints imposed by the Cuban system.

But the scope of this project is not limited to providing quality health care only. Its purpose is to provide a good source of employment for doctors who have arrived in the United States from Cuba and other countries, and who have not yet had their degrees reverified. “This will greatly help with potential changes to revalidation exam policy in Florida,” Alfonso said, envisioning a more promising future for these professionals.

State Senator Daphne Campbell has supported the initiative, saying: “I am closely monitoring and supporting the bill that would allow doctors who graduate outside the United States to practice as physicians.” Their commitment reflects the importance of creating opportunities for those who have dedicated their lives to healthcare.

Alexey Lopez, excited by the potential of this program, highlights: “They are highly qualified doctors who have many possibilities to offer a different vision, a different way of life and improvement of their health to the sick population, including this country. Are.”

Prisoners’ Defenders president Javier Larrondeau summed up the initiative by saying: “Replacing the Cuban regime’s slave system with one that also empowers and works for the same professionals who suffered slavery would be an ideal way to end slavery.” The situation is a slave system of medical missions, while providing it with the public health that many countries so desperately need.

The program will be put into practice in the coming months, and the first group of 5 to 12 doctors will provide their services for 21 days in countries such as El Salvador, Haiti, Colombia and Honduras. This concrete action represents an important step toward the emancipation of Cuba’s health professionals and the strengthening of health care systems in needy areas.

In a world where health transcends borders, Solidaridad Sin Fronteras has taken up the challenge of building bridges of hope and healing. Through this initiative, a new era opens for Cuban medicine, an era in which the talent and compassion of these professionals will shine without restriction, bringing relief and well-being to those who need it most.