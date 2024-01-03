iPhone 16 Pro Max battery life will be the best in iPhone history

Something that will be achieved due to better energy efficiency and increase in size of the components

Battery life of iPhone 16 Pro Max will be amazing

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro They will be presented next September, but we are already learning some details about the devices. Details such as the enlarged screen in the Pro models, the artificial intelligence functions they have, the new camera design of the base model or that The battery life of the Pro Max model will be the best in history,

User already famous for his accurate predictions about Apple, yeux1122recently said that the rumors about increased screens for the Pro models are true, as well as the arrival of a tetraprism camera in the smaller Pro model. iPhone 16 Pro Max’s battery life will be the best in history,

Bigger battery for larger 6.9-inch devices

Last week, the battery capacities of all the iPhone 16s except the iPhone 16 Pro were leaked. However, the leaker claims that this model will have more room for components like the battery due to the expected increase in screen, which I would 6.1 to 6.3 inches,

and it’s the same Components of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max They will also benefit from improved energy efficiency, which will mean The 16 Pro Max models will have the best battery life ever, this title is currently held by the iPhone 15 Plus. Currently, the battery life of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is about 29 hours, so it could be more than 30.

While in the case of the Pro Max, the battery capacities of the iPhone 16 were leaked last week, A 5% increase compared to the 15 Pro Max with a total of 4676 mAh, Although this is a very small increase, Energy efficiency of components as size increases, they will help you get the best battery. Finally, it also needs to be kept in mind that the iPhone 16 Plus will have less capacity than the iPhone 15 Plus.

Ultimately, the leaker ensures that iPhone 16 Pro Max will have generative artificial intelligence functions, although this is now less likely. Apple usually differentiates between Pro and Pro Max models, but not so much that one has AI features and the other doesn’t. The iPhone 16 is expected to have features that will be processed on the device.

