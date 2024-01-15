Iranian regime threatens Israel again after Syria consulate bombing: “This will not go unanswered”

Iran’s President, Ebrahim Raisi (Reuters/File)

President of Iran, Ibrahim RaisiSaid this Tuesday that the bombing against Iranian Consulate in which he died seven revolutionary guards “will not go unanswered,” an attack for which he directly blamed israel,

“Once again, in a terrorist crime and in gross violation of international norms, the dirty hands of the occupying Zionist regime (israel) were stained with the blood of many generals and officers of our country,” he said. Raisi This is a statement.

“This cowardly crime will not go unanswered.”Gave assurance to the President.

Raisi said that “Zionists (israel) must know that they will never achieve their sinister objectives through these inhumane actions” and stressed that resistance axis It is strengthening itself in the face of the “illegal nature” of the Jewish state.

so-called axis of resistance It is an informal coalition led by tehranFormed by extreme anti-Israel and extremist organizations such as HezbollahThe Houthi rebels and Islamic movement Hamasamong other groups.

Iranian President chaired a meeting Supreme National Security Council of Iran in which they were taken “sound judgment” Regarding reactions to the attack, no details have been given.

in the attack that destroyed Iranian Consulate Building In damascus dead Seven members of the Revolutionary GuardChief among them are quds force In Syria And lebanonHe Brigadier General Mohammad Raza Zahediand his second, the Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi,

This is the bloodiest attack against the Iranian army Syria Israeli bombings have caused eight deaths so far in 2024, including two generals Revolutionary Guard,

iran sent a message to usathrough the Swiss Ambassador tehranin which he is attributed as the main collaborator israelOf the attack against its diplomatic headquarters.

“This call (with the Swiss ambassador) explained the dimensions of the terrorist attack and the Israeli regime’s criminality, and stressed the responsibility of the US government,” the Iranian diplomat said on social networks. x,

“An important message was sent to the US government as an ally of the Zionist regime. “The United States must respond”he insisted abdolahian,

iran has been a key ally of damascus in war SyriaWhere? tehran In addition to providing economic and political assistance to its main ally, it has also sent troops and military advisors. Middle East,

Islamic Republic of Iran And israel They are arch enemies, pose mutual existential threats, compete for regional hegemony and maintain a covert war with cyber attacks, assassinations and sabotage.

