Why You’ll Never See Rachel Weisz Working With Husband Daniel Craig Again

Actress says Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig have worked on multiple projects in the past Fans shouldn’t expect to see the married couple together on screen any time soon.

Weisz explains why she wants to work separately from Craig

Weiss dated Darren Aronofsky from 2001 to 2010, with the couple announcing in 2005 that they were engaged. However, after welcoming a son, Henry, in 2006, The two announced in November 2010 that they had gone their separate ways, while also stating that they remained close friends.

Shortly thereafter, Weiss began dating Craig. The couple married in a private ceremony in June 2011.

When it comes to acting, they first worked together in 1994 for the drama ‘Les Grandes Horizontes’ at the National Theater Studios in London, And Later starred in the 2011 film ‘Dream House’, before working again 2013 Broadway show ‘Betrayal’.

Although both have worked together before also. Weiss explained why this won’t happen again in the future.

“I think at the moment we’re not going to (co-star),” Weiss said on ‘Sunday Today.’ “We really love our personal life as a life, as a family. And then we go to work separately.

“I can be home with the family while he works. We can swap. If we’re both doing something at the same time, it’s probably less ideal.

Weiss and Craig They have a four-year-old daughter, but have not shared her name yet. Craig also has an elder daughter, Ella, from his first marriage to Fiona Loudon.

