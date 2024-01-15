“It’s more fun than counting money.”

,cnn) , For more than a decade, Australian billionaire Clive Palmer has been the driving force behind plans to build Titanic II, a replica of the ill-fated ship that sank in 1912 with more than 2,200 people on board.

Only about 700 people survived this journey, which went down in history as the world’s most disastrous journey. And the trigger of an idea for a billionaire who is interested in cruising and has money to spend.

Palmer first released plans for Titanic II in 2012 and again in 2018.

Six years later, they’ve done it again, announcing the relaunch of the project with the backdrop of the city’s famous harbor during a press conference at the Sydney Opera House this Wednesday.

Once again the question is why?

“It’s a lot more fun to do Titanic than to sit at home and count your money,” Palmer told local media with the candor of a man who earns about $500 million a year in mining royalties.

For Palmer, the question is not how to make money, but where to spend it.

When he first dreamed of building a version of Titanic more than a decade ago, popular opinion was that he was rich and eccentric enough to do it. But adverse circumstances of the pandemic came and the multi-million dollar project was put on hold. As ports closed and travelers reevaluated their appetite for the risk of being isolated at sea.

Palmer, president of the Blue Star Line company responsible for the Titanic project, had other matters on his agenda.

In recent years he has taken several legal actions against state and federal governments.

He slammed the Western Australian state government over its decision to close its borders during the pandemic. He had another defeat in the Supreme Court when he claimed billions of dollars in damages from the same state government for its decision to block his access to compensation for an iron ore project.

Now he is taking that case to international court and demanding approximately $200 billion in damages from the federal government.

Then there was his run for political office in 2018 as founder of the registered United Australia Party, whose policies included a ban on the Australian Bill of Rights and Covid-19 lockdowns and vaccination mandates.

He was famous for spending millions of dollars on advertising for very little electoral returns, and the party was deregistered in 2022.

Now that the pandemic has passed and cruise ships are back at sea, Palmer said it’s the perfect time to relive his Titanic dream.

Palmer said in a press release, “We are very pleased to announce that after unexpected delays globally, we have reunited with partners to make the vision of Titanic II a reality. Begin the journey “

The plans are similar to previous versions, having been reviewed to ensure they comply with current regulations.

Bidders are being sought, with plans to begin work in the first quarter of 2025, with plans to confirm a shipbuilder by the end of the year.

For now, Palmer expects the successful bidder to be based in Europe. He told reporters he did not believe Chinese standards were up to the task.

At the time of the relaunch, his team shared an eight-minute video that has been circulating for several years and shows the layout of the ship and the appearance of each room, with actors in period clothing.

A spokesperson said passengers will be encouraged to dress like they did in the 1900s, but are not required.

The ship will be 269 meters (833 ft) long and 32.2 meters (105 ft) wide, slightly wider than the original. There will be a capacity of 2,345 passengers on nine decks with 835 cabins. About half of them will be reserved for first class passengers.

Steerage passengers will eat stews and mash at long tables in the communal dining room, like on the original ship, although a spokeswoman said other meals will also be available for those who want a less authentic experience.

More than a century after the Titanic shipwreck, its story continues to fascinate researchers and historians.

The tragedy inspired James Cameron’s 1997 box office hit “Titanic,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, and has attracted amateur searchers to the wreck.

One such mission ended in tragedy in June last year, when all five passengers aboard the Titan submersible died after a catastrophic explosion en route to the wreckage.

Palmer wants to recreate Titanic – without the tragic ending – and he also wants world peace.

He says, “We all know how to wage war. We have armies and we finance war. People know this. But peace is much more difficult to establish. You have to fight every day to establish peace. You have to be determined. You move forward inch by inch.” In the statement. Press.

He further said, “Titanic II is something that can bring peace. It can be a ship of peace among all the nations of the world.”

Palmer said, “Millions of people have dreamed of sailing on it, seeing it in port, and experiencing its unique majesty. Titanic II will be the ship on which these dreams will come true.”