AI-Generated Movie Trailer Performs Far Better Than Dragon Ball Evolution, Fans Are Surprised

Akira Toriyama’s unfortunate death, announced on March 8, has drawn an impressive number of tributes. An artificial intelligence even created a Dragon Ball Z movie trailer with great actors.

A true work that has marked pop culture forever, Dragon Ball One of the greatest manga of all time. So when the creator of this incredible universe passes away, fans around the world pay tribute to Toriyama in different ways, Pictures posted on social networks, collections of the best moments of anime and even tributes to games Dragon Ball, But with the development of artificial intelligence, an Internet user created a movie trailer Dragon Ball Z, We will tell you about it.

A movie Dragon Ball Z With Hollywood stars, does that appeal to you?

The advancements in artificial intelligence in recent months have taken everyone by surprise. First of all Chat GPT, software with which it is possible to discuss and ask questions. It was then that image creation software came to the fore, A user decided to make a movie trailer Dragon Ball Z Use one of these software and the result is amazing.

This Trailer Was a 100% AI-Designed Dragon Ball Z The teaser is created by AI that imagines the movie Dragon Ball Z with Ryan Reynolds and Jackie Chan. What do you think of the teaser?! pic.twitter.com/JqBCRYeFbi – Chatgpt Academy (@ChatgptAcademy) 7 March 2024

Apart from the spectacular settings, the actors playing the protagonists are also very impressive. Starring Jackie Chan as the Awesome Turtle, Emilia Clarke as Bulma and even Ryan Reynolds as Goku, the trailer makes you want to head to the theaters, But to see the American production of the work, we’ll have to focus on the awesome for now. dragon ball evolution,

The whole world pays tribute to Toriyama

If this trailer is an original way to pay a final tribute to Goku’s father, it’s not the only trailer to show creativity. Like the Wydad-Casablanca Football Club supporters who created a cool tifo with the image of Goku,

Rest in peace Akiro Toriyama 🙏🇯🇵 YDAD AC’s touching video in tribute to the father of Dragon Ball!pic.twitter.com/uL4q3c9jBi – TFT Morocco (@TFT_Morocco) 10 March 2024

In Argentina, fans gathered in the streets of the capital Buenos Aires to hold a massive Genkidama demonstration and say a final goodbye to Akira Toriyama. An incredible gathering with over 20,000 participants, evidence that the community Dragon Ball Still very present.

Thousands of fans gathered in Buenos Aires to hold a large Genkidama demonstration in tribute to Akira Toriyama.pic.twitter.com/UW1oEd6Lo8 – Gaak.fr (@gaak_fr) 10 March 2024

Ultimately, millions of players found themselves involved in dragon ball xenoverse 2 A giant Genkidama is also to be built in honor of the creator of the saga. Here again is an original and touching tribute,