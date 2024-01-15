Javier Aguirre questions Rafa Marquez’s approach to Barcelona

Mallorca coach refuses to apply for a position because he wouldn’t want the same to happen to his job

coach of Majorca, javier aguirreassured that he would not have publicly applied for the coaching position while someone would have remained in said position, as his compatriot Mexican did. rafael marquezfor the bench FC Barcelona which is currently prevalent xavi hernandez And the results obtained during the campaign will go away at the end of the course.

“I don’t do things that I don’t want done to me; if I’m in Majorca right now and a person comes out saying ‘Okay, I’m ready, here I am ready when they bring this guy out I don’t know the context; there may be some nuance or misrepresentation, but I wouldn’t do that,” Hinted in an interview for Bicycle Diaries on ESPN,

Bicycle Diaries with Javier Aguirre espn

Plus, Javier Aguirre took the time to give some brief advice to new coaches and revealed if he feels like beating up someone in a press conference.

“Let them be authentic and don’t try to imitate anyone; let them be themselves, with faults and virtues. Don’t let them doubt, but if they doubt, don’t let anyone pay attention.”

He said, “Not beating, but responding in another way, yes. I don’t do that because it’s not right, because you’re addressing a lot of people, there are children. I would be anything, but I have an education. ” concluded.

Majorca mexican coach’s javier aguirre will be presented in barcelona In the best moment of the season after qualifying to play the Copa del Rey final against athletic club and defeated on the last day of the league girona In Son Moix.

It’s all good news at the Balearic Club from last week. He will fight on 6th April Seville To lift the cup after 21 years, a circumstance that has generated excitement among their fans, and increased the distance from relegation to 8 points after their victory against the Catalan team.

In the sporting world on the island in recent days there has been more discussion about the trip to the capital of Seville than about the Barça team.

Requests to attend La Cartuja Stadium have exceeded the expectations of the Vermilion institution, which hopes to mobilize a large number of fans Seville,