Joel Embiid out of Philadelphia 76ers

philadelphia 76ers One of the best teams of this NBA season, among others, thanks to joel embiid, The Frenchman is one of the best players in the nationalized Cameroonian league, to the extent that he is the No. 1 candidate to win the Most Valuable Player honor for the 2023-2024 campaign.

Currently at number 21 philadelphia 76ers Above Nikola Jokic And Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderAs the best option for 2023-2024 MVP. joel embiid He is averaging 36.0 points per game, as well as 11.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists. In fact, he records 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals per game in 34.2 minutes played.

Joel Embiid out against Portland Trail Blazers

According to the report of keith pompeybeat writer’s philadelphia 76ersIn his social network X, Kendra will not be part of the starting quintet portland trail blazers, “Sixers center Joel Embiid (left knee) will miss tonight’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers,” according to league sources.Can be seen in his post.

joel embiid Earlier on Saturday, January 27, he was removed from ownership denver nuggets For the same diagnosis. Now, he missed his second consecutive game. Next Tuesday the 30th, philadelphia 76ers is facing Golden State Warriorsbut the idea day to day The fact that he gave it to the team’s star makes him suspicious. Paul Reid is considered the best replacement option. After scoring 30 points, 13 rebounds, one assist and two steals against a team of Nikola Jokic In 42 minutes of play.

According to reports, the centre’s knee got swollen during the warm-up before the match. He has missed 12 games in the NBA 2023-2024, if he had missed five more, he would not have been eligible for the MVP award.

