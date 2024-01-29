Josh Allen went on a date with Hailee Steinfeld at the NFL Championship Sunday

josh allen Looks like he wasn’t particularly interested in watching the NFL’s championship game on Sunday… instead, he opted for a day date Hailee Steinfeld,

The Buffalo Bills quarterback – who was just eliminated from the postseason in January. 21–Seen enjoying some quality time with his girlfriend in Orange County, California. As for the Chiefs, the Ravens, 49ers and Lions battled for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Allen was spotted filling up Hailey’s Range Rover with gas … before the two met some friends in Dana Point.

It’s unclear whether Allen was able to catch the big game while he was out… but either way, it looks like his focus was on getting some R&R with Steinfeld.

The two have been dating since last spring… though they’ve kept their romance largely private. In fact, Steinfeld was rarely seen at his games — but eagle-eyed fans were at least spotted pay attention to that Out last month at the Bills vs. Chargers game.

Of course, it’ll be a while before he sees his man on the field again… with the Bills’ 2023 season over, he won’t suit up for the next seven or so months.