Jose Altuve extends contract with Houston Astros

the story of jose altuve with Houston Astros It will not end, in fact this is a marriage that will last for many years. There was talk of possible negotiations between Venezuela and Sidereal management for the past few weeks, but the wait is over, the good news has arrived.

jose altuve His entire career has been in Major League Baseball. Houston Astros, Since his inception in 2011, “Astroboy” has averaged 209 home runs, 747 RBI and 1062 runs scored, and his offensive line is .307/.364/.835. But beyond his numbers, Creole won fans over in Houston that even all the gold in the world can’t buy.

Houston Astros extend Jose Altuve

According to the report of Jeff Passan From ESPN, the Houston Astros agreed to an extension with the infielder. “Second baseman Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros have agreed to a five-year, $125 million contract extension,” sources tell ESPN. Altuve was set to leave in free agency after this season, but he will remain with the team he has played for since his debut in 2011.Was seen in his official X profile.

Later, chandler rome The Athletic reported details of the operation. «Jose Altuve’s new contract extension has a $15 million signing bonus. Source @TheAthletic says it will pay him $30 million between 2025 and 2027 and $10 million in 2028 and 2029. Net worth $125 million »Posted on the same social network.

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros has a huge resume: