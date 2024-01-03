This is why Adele doesn’t want to have kids

The young woman, who works for Doubs in Besançon, has been in a relationship with Christophe for seven years. Apart from being in a civil partnership for many years, the couple is happy and in love. But on one side or the other, their will is unanimous: they don’t want kids, Adele loves children and enjoys the opportunity to work with them on a daily basis. But despite these similarities, she chose to give up her desire to give birth to a child.

The main reason for that? Adele is one of the people concerned about the environment. These people become very emotional when they think about the planet, its future and global warming. Adele is no different case, as more and more people, especially young people, feel concerned and frightened by these topics. This fear, which was a source of suffering and anxiety, led him to insist on his position.

Adele is concerned about ecology, and not having children is part of her actions

This is not a decision that Adele and Christophe took lightly. Since the beginning of their relationship seven years ago, they have increasingly approached the topic. And both were in complete agreement on this subject. They will not have children because Many reasons.

The child does not decide to come into the world, we decide for him. And I decided that I would not bring a human being into the world, on an Earth that was already overpopulated. (…) the future is unwritten. It will become 50°C in 2050. What life do I have to give them? They won’t have the opportunities we have. Today, having children has become selfish.

The young woman appears to be radical in her decision. But sometimes he feels that his choices are inconvenient, even disturbing. Society pushes women toward motherhood, and those who refuse to accept the title of mother are often ostracized misunderstood

Adele reveals the pressure she is under with her choice

For Adele, everyone is free to have children or not. She does not turn a blind eye to the reasons that motivate people to have children and thus understands why her female peers, her friends, her cousins ​​or her sister have children. But the girl and her partner condemn it treatment given to themConstant questions and challenges on his decision.

We have to justify ourselves all the time (…) This topic arises at every family meeting: “And you, when will it come?” It is heavy. (…) Why don’t I know what I want at 26? (…) We are truly the generation that asks questions. We have always been told about global warming. Ultimately we grew up concerned about the environment.

Adele announced that she did not know what the future would hold and that perhaps one day she would become a mother. But giving birth to a child is unimaginable for her. she does not want add another creature to the planet, If she becomes a mother, it is to help a child and hope to give it a better life by adopting it.