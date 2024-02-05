Josh Allen’s GF Hailee Steinfeld posts secret Instagram story

The Buffalo Bills playoff journey ended abruptly after a 27–24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

While Bills quarterback Josh Allen was clearly disappointed after the loss, he is finding solace in his second favorite sport. The 27-year-old took part in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which began on February 1. However, before traveling to the California coast, Allen spent quality time with his girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld in Orange County.

Allen and Steinfeld were seen by TMZ driving in their Range Rover to meet friends in Dana Point. While it’s unclear whether Steinfeld traveled with Allen to the golf tournament, her latest Instagram post has caught some people’s attention.

The Oscar-nominated actress shared a brief video on her Instagram Stories on February 2. While Steinfeld doesn’t say anything in the video, the background music, Mega Rave’s “Something’s Coming”, caught fans’ attention.

something is coming 👀👀 -The Best of Hailee Steinfeld (@archiveshailees) 2 February 2024

While Steinfeld’s tease may have nothing to do with Ellen, many of her 20.9 million followers on the social media app are dying to know the answer. One person reposted her video and wrote, “Actually I see the ‘something’s coming’ sound from @halliesteinfeld’s recent story. Let all our delulu become trulu. Another person commented, “I need more information.”

“Queen posted (I hope her song selection for this story means something (NVM I’m Delulu)),” one fan account posted.

Hailee Steinfeld Addresses Engagement Rumors While Attending the Golden Globes



Allen and Steinfeld have kept a very low profile since they first started dating in May. Although she avoids the Jumbotron, she has attended almost every Bills game this season, home and away.

Steinfeld spent the majority of the NFL season in Buffalo, amid the months-long strike by film and television actors. Before the Bills’ Week 4 matchup, she went shopping with Josh’s mom LaVonne Allen to pick up some Bills gear. Shortly after, the pair made their first public appearance together at the Buffalo Sabers home opener at KeyBank Stadium on October 12.

Steinfeld celebrated her 27th birthday with Allen in December, which coincided with the Bills’ annual holiday party. While Steinfeld missed the Bills’ regular season finale because she was performing at the Golden Globes, she was back in Buffalo for the Wild Card round.

While walking the red carpet at the awards ceremony, Steinfeld addressed engagement rumors. When asked about the large ring on her finger, “I have a cute little doe,” she said, showing off the shiny little ring. Asked if there was any deeper meaning to the ring she wore on her right hand, “No particular reason,” she said. “Plus I thought it was really cute.”

When asked, “What about a sporty guy?” He replied, “Listen, what isn’t this about? Now let’s go.”

While Steinfeld was not shown on TV during the Chiefs-Bills showdown, his parents were seen shopping in Buffalo before kickoff. After the game Allen’s mother started following Steinfeld’s mother, Cherie Steinfeld.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen both have homes in Southern California



Shortly after Allen and Steinfeld started dating last spring, the MVP candidate bought a $7.5 million home in Dana Point, California. Allen’s home is located in the exclusive gated community of Monarch Bay, which includes access to the private Monarch Bay Beach Club, owned by the Waldorf Astoria. The resort offers a golf course right on the seashore, which was probably a big attraction for the avid player.

The new home also makes it a lot easier to spend time with Steinfeld in the offseason. Steinfeld lives in Encino, a suburb northwest of LA, about 80 miles from Dana Point. According to Realtor.com, the 26-year-old “Love Myself” singer purchased John Fogerty’s former home in Encino for $8 million in 2021.

During an appearance on the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast last June, Allen explained his offseason routine. He said, “Go away, try not to do too much, still throw a little bit, still exercise a little bit, and try to maintain the weight, that’s really what I’m trying to do.” “I think I will allow my body to rest and heal.”

Allen said his strength coach would “hate” to hear this but “the last two offseasons, I haven’t really done anything before OTAs (organized team activities). And we have baseline testing, and both years I went back.” “Coming in and testing better than I have ever done in my career. So, I will continue to do that.”