Juan Soto delivers a defensive gem in Arizona

“Sotomania” This is a cool and solid fact in Major League Baseball, especially for the fans. new York Yankees, During the day of this Monday, April 1, juan soto and heading towards the company chase field in Phoenix, to face the first of a series of three against the locals Arizona Diamondbacks, It’s worth noting that the emotional momentum with which they came out after defeating the Houston Astros 4–0 was possible. Minute Maid Park,

This meeting worked juan soto His streak of games saw him reach the extension securing first base. To date there have been 38 matches in which the Dominican patrolman has been injured Safe till initial (View full note, However, his contributions to the team were not only on the offensive level, defensively he added a touch to the Arizona outfield.

Juan Soto stood up in defense of the New York Yankees

At the end of the sixth innings the game was going on with a favorable score of 5×1 new York Yankees, it will be there where we will appreciate the defensive skills of the Dominican. he was in the batsman’s box Christian Walker before shipment of luke weaver,

On the first pitch, a 91.2 MPH cutter, Arizona’s first baseman hit the ball into the lower right field area. juan sotoOn seeing the connection, he immediately set out in search and after a brilliant throw he picked up the ball from the stadium grass, thus silencing the crowd present at the venue. The inning would end without interruption a few minutes later when Eugenio Suárez grounded out.

