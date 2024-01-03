Kansas City Royals unveil new stadium

historical Kauffman Stadium Of kansas city royals It seems its days are now numbered. army management matt quatraro This Tuesday he presented his vision of what the team’s new stadium would look like. What was clear was that it would be centrally located and they hoped to inaugurate it in 2028.

It has been a complicated process for the tycoon-led high command brooks shermanwho is in the same position as the owner of oakland a’s,





Investment required for new project of ninth salvador perez it is 2 billion dollars, The team hopes that it can rely on public funds to complete the construction of the new property, but this always brings inconveniences.

According to mlb.com There will be personal contribution in implementing the new scenario kansas city royals, but they need something 350 million dollars Of the city, to be able to move forward.

In this Tuesday’s announcement, it was not clear whether there was already an official agreement between the team and the government.

The new Kansas City Royals stadium will have more than 30 thousand seats

It seems that the executive staff kansas city royals They will have to wait until April 2 to find out if they have public funds to build a new stadium. The news was announced by the network fox From that city, this Tuesday.

Will be located in front of the new park T-Mobile CenterAn area where you can play basketball and ice hockey, but not either nba Not too much nhl Currently their franchises are playing there. There have been talks to put a cast there, but there has been no result.

champion of world Series 2015 will host approximately 35 thousand fans in its new home. The stadium will have a bridge connecting that stage to the T-Mobile Center.

He Royals ParkAs the name suggests, it will house administrative offices for the employees. kansas city royalsAn executive hotel, an entertainment centre, will not have a retractable roof and the famous blackboard that is the franchise’s crowning feature will also be missing.