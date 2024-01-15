Key to happiness: Habits to adopt to stay happy after age 40, according to Harvard

Due to stress and routine, many people experience extreme unhappiness in their four decades.
a professor of Harvard University, Arthur C. Brooksstudied the keys to be Happy At any age, there are problems to be faced mental health Which increases in population after 40 years stress and routine, For this purpose he proposed West Some habits should be taken care of Oriental culture.
In this way, the prestigious university compiled a list of advice for people over the age of four decades. In this sense, he called for them to practice with Persistence and perspective of change,
In a world where everything seems to be destroyed, the most difficult thing is to be happy. These recommendations They do not focus on material success. But as a central proposition in the spiritual.
In what sense, connect with yourself, is not to be selfish with desires and needs, but to put yourself first when making decisions. Furthermore, studies have focused on learn something new And stay in constant touch with loved ones.
Besides, start new projects Keeps people active. Furthermore, they recommend doing psychological treatment To remain stable in mental health issues.
Harvard’s tips for happiness based on Eastern culture
In this framework, Professor Brooks points to four main pillars of happiness in his book “From Strength to Strength”. These are:
- Japanese philosophy of ‘Ikigai’: It is related to the combination of values like passion, ability, need and reward in some objective.
- Success does not guarantee happiness: Material success often creates more needs in us than we feel satisfied. Otherwise, it is proposed to work on projects that are relevant over time.
- success lies in intelligence: The proposal involves working on issues like relationships and knowledge with others and not on material issues.
- happiness lies in the intangible: People need to look beyond the immediate professional and find balance.