Juan Soto sent a message to Houston Astros fans

The use of this terminology is very common in sports. “Paternity” When a team maintains clear dominance against a defeated opponent. This hypothesis has the superiority of irrefutable evidence Houston Astros from this perspective new York Yankees In the postseason, a situation that remains etched in New York’s memory juan soto He looks to create upsets with his hits, as he has done in the first three games of the 2024 season.

houston The most successful franchise on the circuit has been mlb Since that unforgettable season aaron judge In 2017. However, now with juan In YankeesThis may be the missing piece of the puzzle for some people to make their way Astros So you already know what it’s like to snatch someone world Series,





To to do this In houston They still haven’t forgotten him. before arriving Yankees The Dominican was criticized in every presentation Minute Maid Park, But all the noise did nothing, except that it remained as it was, with no effect really, and not at present; in this 2024 juan soto He has been on base nine times in 15 chances in the batter’s box. Furthermore, local irritation grew immediately after Saturday’s home run, a scene where juan He dropped the ball and patted himself on the back.L “New York” Of his shirt.

“It’s fun! It’s fun! I love it”Said to do this smiling at athletic after the game. “If they scold you it means you are doing the right thing.”

viewpoint of juan sotoHis responsibility at the plate and desire to win have infected a team Yankees In these first moments of change it seems beyond comprehension. Because of their actions, both Aaron Boone As marcus stroman He praised the Quisquean.

You may be interested in: For the sweep: Juan Soto the Yankees’ leader against Houston

Juan Soto was praised by his people

“It’s awesome and it’s deadly”the manager said Yankees, Aaron BooneIn reference to the great kingdom of Soto. “You can tell he loves competing at the highest level. You won’t stand in the way of greatness. It’s baseball, so you have to go through (bad) streaks, even good streaks. I don’t think he even processes it that way. He is in competitive mode and walks with a lot of confidence.

marcus stromanPitcher Yankees And spoke to the winner of Saturday’s engagement athletic And detailed how he feels about having the Dominican by his side in 2024.

“He’d be one of the guys I’d talk about when I was a grandpa and I’d say I’d love to be able to play with him.”expressed Starman About this to do this, “The only thing you have to do is be very aware of it. He is a generational talent. The way he sees the game, the way he never misses an at-bat, it’s incredible. I feel like he never gives up. Having someone who is locked in the lineup all the time is something no pitcher wants to feel like. “With Judge behind him and everyone else in our lineup, it’s a tough lineup to deal with.”

We have to move forward at this pacejuan soto He would be the one who could claim to be the one who was able to drive out ghosts in seven months new York Yankees,

For more information about the New York Yankees, follow our official WhatsApp channel