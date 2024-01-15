XRP is moving in a range, but will things get volatile in April?

There was a slight increase in the value of XRP in the last 24 hours.

The metrics were looking bearish on the token.

Ripple (XRP) According to AMBCrypto analysis, it was in a consolidation phase at the time of this publication. The token did not see much volatility, which suggests that investors may have to wait a long time for things to pick up.

Therefore, we planned to take a closer look at XRP to see if its trend changes in April.

XRP is rising modestly

AMBCrypto’s analysis of XRP’s daily chart showed that the token’s price moved within a range for more than two weeks after its value dropped on March 15.

To be precise, after touching $0.72, the token price dropped to $0.58. Since then, it has moved between $0.58 and $0.68.

coinmarketcap data A similar scenario unfolded. According to the data, the price of the token has increased by 0.33% and 0.4% in the last seven days and 24 hours respectively.

At the time of publication, it was trading at $0.627 with a market capitalization of over $34.4 billion.

If XRP manages to break the $0.648 resistance in the coming days, we can expect its value to reach its March 2024 high once again in April.

So, to see if this is possible, AMBCrypto took a look at its liquidation levels. Our analysis showed that XRP selling would increase near that resistance zone.

If the token holds strong despite the sharp selloff, its path back to March highs seems quite clear.

XRP Will Be Volatile, But In Which Direction?

Although liquidation levels seemed optimistic, the same cannot be said for XRP’s on-chain metrics.

AMBCrypto analysis of sentiment data showed that its forex outflows fell after rising on March 27. A similar trend was observed in terms of token exchange flows.

Obviously, investors were not actively trading the token at the time of this publication. The coin’s MVRV index also fell over the past few days, which was a bearish sign.

Furthermore, XRP’s NVT index has seen massive growth in recent days. Every time the metric rises, it indicates that an asset is overvalued, indicating a decline in prices in the coming days.

Reading Ripple (XRP) price prediction 2024-25

However, the MACD of XRP shows a clear bullish advantage in the market.

Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) also recorded a slight bounce off the neutral mark, which indicated that XRP price could head north in April.

