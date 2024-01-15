Rhinemetall has expanded its artillery ammunition production capabilities to support the armed forces of Germany, Spain, Hungary and Romania

Seeking to meet the requirements of the various European armed forces, Rheinmetall was awarded a contract worth more than US$140 million by the European Commission’s ASAP (Act in Support of Ammunition Production) to increase production of 155 mm artillery ammunition. I went.

Since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began more than two years ago, in addition to the provision of various types of projectiles to the war effort, various countries have been promoting the rearmament of their ammunition stockpiles of various calibers. Seeking to increase production, Rhinemetall is continuously investing to expand projectile manufacturing volumes. Production of 155 mm artillery ammunition is expected to reach 1.1 million units by 2027; While RDX (cyclotrimethylnitramine) propellant and explosive modules will reach 1.5 million and 3,000 tonnes, respectively, starting from 2026.

Germany is also accelerating the production of artillery ammunition. Photo: Rhinemetal

Regarding the contract, it will be formalized in the month of May this year, focusing on six projects in four different countries (Germany, Spain, Romania and Hungary). In addition, the Spanish Defense Ministry last month awarded an agreement to the Rhinemetall company for the purchase of 94,200 155 mm HE ER01-A1 artillery projectiles worth $225 million.

Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, said: “We are grateful that the EU has trusted us as one of the largest European suppliers of 155 mm ammunition and has considered us significantly in its financing program. The great importance of artillery stems from Ukraine’s struggle to defend its homeland. European armed forces also need to replenish their artillery ammunition stocks. We are ready for it and we are already working on it,

