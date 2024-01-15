Jennifer Lawrence: Her Dior Oscars dress took 1,500 hours of work to make

After attending the Dior fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on February 27, Jennifer Lawrence Left my bag in Hollywood. And this time, it’s on the red carpet 96th Academy Awards That he created a sensation. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second year in a row, this long-awaited event took place this Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Between the incident with Emma Stone’s dress and Vanessa Hudgens’ baby dump, we can say it was an evening to remember.

over 1,500 hours of work

As always, actress Jennifer Lawrence created a glow on the faces of the photographers by sporting A stunning strapless dress. A black draped piece with white polka dots, accessorized with a stole, didn’t go unnoticed. Especially since this composition is signed Dyer, From the spring-summer 2024 collection, more is required 1,500 working hours, No, you’re not dreaming… but when you see the end result, you’ll understand why! Star to accessorize your look hunger games Chose Swarovski diamond set.

posing in this dress With white polka dots, The 33-year-old actress has brought this print to date, intending to climb to the top of the podium trends 2024, And the latter has already made its way onto the fashion show catwalks. Stella McCartney, Dolce & Gabbana and Balmain presented creations decorated with polka dot patterns.

Jennifer Lawrence: Her memorable fall at the 2013 Oscars

Jennifer Lawrence is a regular at the Oscars. And there is one special ceremony that she will remember throughout her career: that of 2013, During this evening, the interpreter of the Mystic X Men Won the Best Actress Award. But out of desire to reclaim his trophy, Jennifer Lawrence accidentally slipped On her stunning Dior dress in front of all the guests. Luckily, this year, the worst has been avoided!

