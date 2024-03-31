It’s a battle for the Premier League title

Premier League

The situation after the Reds’ important win and City’s draw with Arsenal.





liverpool vs manchester city

picture: Paul Ellis/AFP



By: football editorial

March 31, 2024, 12:24 pm M.



The Premier League entered a certain stage and matchday 30 was crucial for the final battle for the title of this 2023/24 season.

Liverpool picked up a crucial win against Brighton and although it suffered a defeat, Jurgen Klopp’s side had the magic of Colombian Luis Diaz and the star of Mohamed Salah to command the return to Anfield.

After that win, Liverpool reached 67 points, remaining among the Premier League leaders, while also taking advantage of parity between Manchester City and Arsenal, who were the most affected on the day.

City and Arsenal could not go beyond nil in Manchester and that result left the Gunners in second place with 65 points, while the Citizens remained in second place with 64 points, making it a difficult place for the final game.

Right now, there are eight days left until the Premier League season ends and everything is very tight, so any further missteps by the title contenders will be decisive in defining first place.

This is the status of the Premier League after the 30th



1.Liverpool – 67 points

2. Arsenal – 65 points

3. Manchester City – 64 points

4. Aston Villa – 59 points

5.Tottenham – 56 points