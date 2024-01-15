MC Mutual organizes a day on healthy and healthy eating at work in TMB

Last Wednesday, March 20, MC Mutual held a day in the facilities of the Business Operational Center of the Triangle Ferroviari of Transport Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB) with the aim of promoting occupational health and encouraging the exchange of knowledge between health managers. organised. And job security of various mutual companies.

This program is part of a series of meetings with companies aimed at exploring strategies that promote organizational well-being in health and occupational safety, while discussing ideas and proposals to enrich mutual company work . The occasion had notable participation from companies such as Ricoh, Celsa, Louis Vuitton and Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC).

During the day, participants had the opportunity to attend a presentation by Natalia Gimferrer, health promotion specialist and health coach at MC Mutual. Gimferrer ideas on how to promote the growth of healthy companies in an increasingly competitive work environment, offering solutions to promote a culture of wellness within organizations with a special focus on nutrition and the promotion of healthy eating in the business sector And shared experiences. ,

The day included collaborative discussion sessions, where attendees identified common challenges and explored proposals and solutions to promote organizational health. Among the topics discussed, the promotion of physical activity in the workplace, implementation of healthy practices and creation of an environment conducive to the general well-being of employees were highlighted.