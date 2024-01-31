Liga MX clubs will benefit from changes in League Cup 2024

We present the main amendments that will pit MLS teams against Mexican teams in the tournament

leagues cup 2024 Some changes have been introduced in relation to previous tournaments, following complaints about distances and differences in treatment that exist for clubs’ teams. of MLS And this Liga MX, Conditions have improved, leading to more equality in competition.

“Some club Liga MX They will have domestic rights, in designated cities, they will play at home in the group stage and some will receive privileges in the final stage. The ranking was created based on points achieved in the last two tournaments,” commented Victor Guevara, vice president of competitions and club services. league cup,

The above ranking is based on the performance of the clubs in the last two tournaments and serves not only to define the teams that will have the places league cupAlso served the purpose of assembling each competition group.

Inter Miami wins the 2023 League Cup Megan Briggs/Getty Images

“A ranking was created to look at the merits of the game, to give privileges when preparing for matches. The ranking was created by adding up the 34 games that each team plays per year and this gives us a general table. The first eight in this ranking will have territories, they will have cities that will be their base, there are four clubs to be local. America, Rayados de Monterrey, Shivaj And tigers“, explained Francisco Iturbide, General Director of Efficiency, Operations and Development Liga MX,

Another aspect that was improved is the introduction of league cupCompared to the first edition, the tournament was delayed by one week to help the clubs Liga MX They come with a greater pace of competition.

“To be able to start league cup Compared to last year, this will help the teams come back after the summer break with more football, more game rhythm. This year we will start a week later, so that will give us a lot of rhythm,” Francisco Iturbide said.

Ultimately, to avoid a repeat of the situation of those clubs being left without playing for 18 days due to their early exit. league cupIt was achieved that Liga MX resume before the final of the tournament that brings together of MLS And this Liga MX,

“We managed to restart it Liga MX out before the final league cupFrancisco Iturbide, MX League’s Director General of Competitions, Operations and Development, concluded that this would cause clubs to become unemployed and lose the game share they receive through the competition.