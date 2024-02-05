Living in the United States: Fast Food Companies That Give Green Cards to Their Employees Permanent residence RPUSA

In response to labor shortages in some sectors, such as hospitality, some fast food chains include usa are offering to sponsor EB-3 visa foreigners to join their teams this year. This movement has attracted the attention of many people, becoming an attractive opportunity for people wishing to obtain permanent residence in the North American country through employment.

green card Offers foreign workers the possibility to work and live legally in the United States indefinitely, as well as the opportunity for their families to join them and for their children to receive a public education. This method has gained popularity among foreigners due to its relative ease and benefits.

program of EB-3 visa allows immigrants To access the United States from other countries work contract Already installed. However, to obtain this visa it is necessary have a job offer from an American company willing to sponsor For foreign workers, which facilitates the immigration process for those who qualify.

According to the viral content creator TIC TocCarlos Eduardo Espina, some of the fast food chains participating in the program McDonald’s, Subway, Taco Bell, Other,

These companies are responding to the need to fill vacancies and are willing to sponsor foreign workers so they can join their teams as quickly as possible, making this an unbeatable offer for those who are in the country legally. Want to travel and reside from.