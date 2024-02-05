Humanization and 360º medicine to promote self-care in CKD

Objective of Nephrology: To achieve early diagnosis





10% of the world's population suffers from chronic kidney disease. Nephrology, which is distinct from urology, covers a broader area of ​​medicine. Specifically, it is the medical specialty that studies the anatomy of the kidneys and their functions.

1 in 7 Spaniards suffers from chronic kidney disease





The joint conference on Cardiometabolic Health, organized by the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) in Toledo on 29 and 30 September, highlights the importance of early detection of chronic kidney disease and its association with cardiovascular disease, which is the main Cause of morbidity and mortality in such patients.

Acute kidney injury does not worsen kidney function in people with CKD.





AKI does not predict worsening renal function trajectories once differences in pre-hospitalization characteristics are taken into account.

Patient Stories, the campaign that raises visibility and awareness of CKD





An initiative launched by AstraZeneca with the aim of making this pathology visible and raising awareness of the importance of its early detection to prevent the progression of the disease, as it can develop into its most severe form, requiring dialysis or Kidney transplant may be required.

What links heart health to CKD?





They find a link between heart disease and chronic kidney disease.

Jardiance is being advanced in the EU as a treatment for adults with chronic kidney disease.





If approved, this drug could improve the standard of care for more than 47 million Europeans with CKD and other interrelated heart, kidney and metabolic conditions.