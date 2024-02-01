Madrid explodes the network with a strange video about Mbappé?

this thursday real Madrid Surprised everyone by sharing one unique video Which immediately excited the fans. Merengue Squad published the said clip on their official 2 February will implement a very important announcement,

In this clip you can see a person typing on a computer, a device in which it can be seen that the merengue group will soon be a important revelation, The video, just 20 seconds long, has taken the network by storm as fans believe that it will soon be announced that Kylian Mbappe will be joining the club.

In fact, at least in Kyilian mbappe It is one of the main trends: its name is already found in more than 29 thousand publications within the social network formerly called Twitter.

The impact of the clip is visible not only in trends, but also in the Real Madrid publication, which already exceeds 30 thousand likes And beats 5.5 million views,

Will Mbappe be a Real Madrid player?

According to Marca, the announcement the Spanish team will make on February 2 will not involve the inclusion of Kylian Mbappé, but will be a revelation new sponsorWho paid the sum of one million dollars to earn the right to have a place on the Real Madrid shirt.

According to the Spanish newspaper, the team closed one millionaire deal with technology company H.P.A company that will soon be announced for its excellent monetary contribution is the team led by Italian Carlo Ancelotti.

Similarly, the said source says that it “is still ongoing World’s most expensive T-shirt“, as Adidas collects 120 million euros per year, Fly Emirates will pay another 70 and HP will also pay a million-dollar fee each season. At Marca they estimate that Real Madrid will earn around 200 million euros each year for shirt sponsorship. see you.