Sting, Springsteen, Ed Sheeran, Depeche Mode in Czechia: 2024 concert





Video of Depeche Mode – Ghosts Again (Official Video)

Depeche Mode will come to Prague from February. The British group already proved in Prague last year that its popularity is still intact in the Czech Republic. Due to the interest they have generated, they will also perform twice at the O2 arena. The same should be true for the German band Rammstein, which will perform two days in a row in the largest venue available in Czechia today, namely Letany in Prague.

Video by Rammstein – Europe Stadium Tour 2024 (Announcement)

Singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen will arrive in Prague with the E Street Band. So far his tour has received nothing but praise. Springsteen’s show is scheduled for May 28 at Letney.

Video of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Live in 2024 | live nation uk

Singer Sting will tour the Czech Republic in 2024. With his award-winning show My Songs! This time people will be able to attend their big concert at the Lochotin Amphitheater in Plzeň. This dynamic show features the most popular hits from Sting’s career as both a member of The Police and as a solo artist. The Times called Sting’s “My Songs” concert a “masterclass”.

Video of Sting – Every Breath You Take – My Songs Tour 2023 Live in Wiesbaden 17.06.2023 Britta Arena

Other confirmed performers include singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who will host the Park 360 festival in Hradec Králové, and Sam Smith, who will perform at the Colors of Ostrava festival. A new concert date for American singer Beth Hart has been announced: November 14, 2024, still at the O2 Universum.

What about Taylor Swift, you may ask? There is still no date set, apart from a private concert in the studios of Radio Prague International, it has only been announced in some neighboring countries, notably Vienna and Warsaw.

Major concerts of Czech stars

On April 17, 2024, Czech Radio decided to celebrate the 80th birthday of composer Petr Hapka with a concert in the Prague Congress Centre. The evening will be hosted by Václav Kopta and will have many surprises for the visitors.

1986 Video from Hana Hegerova to Petr Hapka – Levandulova

The biggest concert of his career is planned by Benny Christo. Their next step will be a performance in front of 35,000 people at the Fortuna Arena on June 7, 2025.

Video of Benny Christo – Omaga // Prod. by Filip Vlček

The band DYK led by Vojtech Dyk is organizing a spectacular music party on November 27, 2024 at the O2 Arena in Prague.