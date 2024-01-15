Match Summary: FC Juarez vs Rayados (3-0). Target

The Rayados team is constantly adding points as well as improving its level from game to game One of the best offenses in the tournamentafter score 3-0 Bravos de Juárez are on a sour path and are in last place in the standings, becoming the worst team of the tournament.

Monterrey was patient, he never despaired that Bravos would defend up to 10 elements He was leading the game with good strategy Scoring a goal in the second half gave them victory and second place.

Raidos attack is deadly

unpleasant From Tano Ortiz Team This is one of the most deadlyHave done Three goals or more in five of their last seven matches And that’s why they are starting to be a cautious team in this tournament that is already halfway through its regular stage.

If Monterrey wins this game, credit goes to Great performance by Jordi CortizoForward knew how to be Motor Who led his team in scoring both goals and was the author of two assists.

first goal the meeting was sergio canalesWho took advantage of a good pass from Cortizo to save the ball in Sebastián Jurado’s goal and nine minutes later, Brandon Vazquez also appeared on ’60’ With another on the forehead of Bravos.

with 2-0 monterrey did not restunderstood that he needed more goals in order to show his superiority and for others to start seeing him as a serious and careful opponent, so Continued to take advantage of the weakness of the border people,

Maxi Meza scored the third goal at 72′ A goal of the night, a goal that relieved the pressure of Argentina, who had been the target of criticism from the fans in recent weeks and with this score he calmed them.

With sub-leadership for a moment, Monterrey will just have to wait for the results of this week pumas and america who are the only ones who They could have equated it to 18 units,